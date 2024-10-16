Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Charles III will be the first king of Australia to visit our shores. He could also be the last

By Jess Carniel, Associate professor in Humanities, University of Southern Queensland
King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s upcoming visit to Australia is significant for several reasons. It is Charles’ first visit since ascending to the throne – as well as the first time a British male head of state has visited Australia.

Some observers are also wondering whether it might be one of the last royal tours, as debates about Australia potentially becoming a republic are reignited.

As the monarchy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
