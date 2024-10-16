Tolerance.ca
Claims that Qantas is greenwashing build a case for carbon assurance: here’s what it is

By Md Safiullah (Safi), Senior Lecturer in Finance, RMIT University
Qantas is being taken to Australia’s consumer regulator over its claim it is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The Environmental Defenders Office and the advocacy group Climate Integrity say the claim is “not backed up by credible targets or substantiating strategies” making it potentially misleading and in breach of the Australian…The Conversation


