Florida: Barriers to Addressing Maternal Health Inequities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A lactation workshop at Esther McCant’s office in Miami, Florida, July 30, 2022. © 2022 Vanessa Charlot for Human Rights Watch Inequities in birth and maternal health outcomes between Black and white people in the US state of Florida point to the need for range of efforts including greater support for doula care.Doulas of color are fighting for reproductive justice in the face of poor or no compensation and  lack of  respect in the state hospital systems for care that is sensitive to their clients’ beliefs, culture and experiences.The Florida legislature…


