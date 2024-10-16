Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Address Rights Ahead of Local Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police detain a supporter of Tanzania’s main opposition party, Chadema, at the start of a banned protest in Dar es Salaam, September 23, 2024. © 2024 ANTHONY SIAME/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (Nairobi) – The Tanzanian government should take urgent steps to reverse the deteriorating human rights situation in the country ahead of forthcoming local elections in mainland Tanzania on November 27, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today.Since June, the authorities have arbitrarily arrested hundreds of opposition supporters, imposed restrictions on social media access, banned independent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Claims that Qantas is greenwashing build a case for carbon assurance: here’s what it is
~ Florida: Barriers to Addressing Maternal Health Inequities
~ Social media footage reveals little-known ‘surfing’ whales in Australian waters
~ Mysterious black balls have washed up on Sydney’s Coogee beach. Are they the result of an oil spill, or something else?
~ Why China now wants to put some limits on its ‘no limits’ friendship with Russia
~ Glucose monitors for diabetes have finally been funded – but a chronic workforce shortage will limit the benefits
~ Mounjaro is more effective for weight loss than Ozempic. So how does it work? And why does it cost so much?
~ Overtly handmade and so very moving: Adam Elliot’s Memoir of A Snail is a stop motion triumph
~ Should King Charles apologise for the genocide of First Nations people when he visits Australia?
~ The government has a target for Indigenous digital inclusion. It’s got little hope of meeting it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter