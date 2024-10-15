Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Suicide for democracy.’ What is ‘bothsidesism’ – and how is it different from journalistic objectivity?

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Treating both sides equally can seriously distort the facts, if the evidence is weighted to one side. Looking at the US election, climate change denial and more, a journalism expert explains why.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
