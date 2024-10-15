Tolerance.ca
Latest Canada-India diplomatic tensions are another serious obstacle to an improved relationship

By Saira Bano, Assistant Professor in Political Science, Thompson Rivers University
Without a shared understanding of the pro-Khalistan issue between Canada and India, the relationship between the two countries is likely to remain strained.The Conversation


~ Human rights violations escalate in Venezuela following disputed presidential election
~ World News in Brief: ‘Historic drought’ in southern Africa, human rights in Tunisia, accountability essential for Pakistan mineworker killings
~ The Mazan rape trial in France: does literature, with its ‘sleeping beauties’, glorify rape?
~ Paris’s iconic Centre Pompidou: a cultural superstar facing economic and environmental challenges
~ Austerity and recession: 3 simple graphs that explain New Zealand’s economic crisis
~ Who cares? How virtual health is changing in-home caregiving
~ Has Kamala Harris reached the ceiling of her ability to make gains against Trump?
~ ‘Suicide for democracy.’ What is ‘bothsidesism’ – and how is it different from journalistic objectivity?
~ Australian schools need to address racism. Here are 4 ways they can do this
~ China’s government is about to spend big on stimulus – can it turn around the country’s sluggish economy?
