Albanese government promises to ban ‘dodgy’ trading practices

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Hard on the heels of pledging a crackdown on excessive surcharges, the Albanese government has promised legislation to ban unfair trading practices.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
