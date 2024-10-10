Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

R v. Kloubakov: Supreme Court of Canada ignores sex workers in case on sex work

By Vincent Wong, Assistant Professor of Law, University of Windsor
Jamie Chai Yun Liew, Shirley Greenberg Chair of Women and the Legal Profession and Professor, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The Supreme Court has chosen to exclude from intervention the voices of those directly impacted. This exclusion rehearses Canada’s longer history of excluding sex workers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘My novels explore human suffering’: Nobel Prize winner Han Kang writes with empathy for vulnerable lives
~ As the conflicts in the Middle East dramatically escalate, could Iran acquire a nuclear bomb?
~ Hope returns to Kashmir after elections, but the ultimate power still belongs to Narendra Modi’s government
~ Why hurricanes like Milton in the US and cyclones in Australia are becoming more intense and harder to predict
~ New survey of IPCC authors reveals doubt, and hope, that world will achieve climate targets
~ Israel-Gaza conflict: Home and away
~ Top UN rights body extends mandates for Russia and Sudan
~ Han Kang: innovative South Korean author wins the 2024 Nobel prize for literature
~ Committed a workplace gaffe? You will survive it (and you may even get promoted)
~ ‘It took all of my strength and courage to walk back through the doors’: the impact of Ofsted on teachers, in their own words
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter