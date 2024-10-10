Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Experts Spotlight Devastating Police Brutality in Brazil

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists protest in Sao Paulo against racism, police violence, and against a police operation that took place in Jacarezinho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 13, 2021. The placards read "Stop killing us" and "They agreed to kill us, and we agreed not to die". © 2021 Amanda Perobelli/Reuters A new report by a group of UN experts shows the dramatic impact of systemic racism in law enforcement in Brazil and lays out recommendations for public security policies that abide by the law, uphold rights, and protect all.The International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
