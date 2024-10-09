Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, nature is complex. But saving our precious environment means finding ways to measure it

By Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Sarah Bekessy, Professor in Sustainability and Urban Planning, Leader, Interdisciplinary Conservation Science Research Group (ICON Science), RMIT University
Simon O'Connor, Honorary Fellow, Melbourne Biodiversity Institute, The University of Melbourne
William Geary, Lecturer in Quantitative Ecology & Biodiversity Conservation, The University of Melbourne
Nature loss directly threatens half the global economy. The rapid destruction of biodiversity should alarm the many Australian businesses dependent on nature, such as those in agriculture, tourism, construction and food manufacturing. Yet nature considerations are often ignored in business decision-making.

