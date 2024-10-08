Devolving justice and policing to Wales would put it on par with Scotland and Northern Ireland – so what’s holding it back?
By Stephen Clear, Lecturer in Constitutional and Administrative Law, and Public Procurement, Bangor University
Chaynee Hodgetts, Barrister & Honorary Lecturer in Emergency Medical Law, Queen Mary University of London
Devolution is “a process, not an event”, according to the then-secretary of state for Wales, Ron Davies, in 1997. But it is unclear what may come next for Wales in that process under the new UK Labour government, despite the same party now being in charge in both London and Cardiff.
One ongoing debate among politicians and experts…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 8, 2024