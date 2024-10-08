Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Britain has neglected Africa and the Commonwealth for over a decade: 4 ways it can reset relations

By Nicholas Westcott, Professor of Practice in Diplomacy, Dept of Politics and International Studies, SOAS, University of London
The United Kingdom is resetting its relations with Africa and other countries in the global south after more than a decade of neglect. At the United Nations in September, British prime minister Keir Starmer promised his government was

returning the UK to responsible global leadership.

This should include reconnecting with the countries of the global south which feel they have been neglectedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
