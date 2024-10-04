Tolerance.ca
Joker: Folie à Deux is relentlessly claustrophobic – and castigates its fans at every turn

By Barry Langford, Professor of Film Studies, Royal Holloway University of London
Todd Phillips’ 2017 blockbuster Joker was a standalone origin story for the DC Universe’s most celebrated super-villain, The Joker, who has been Batman’s recurring nemesis since 1940. Drawing overtly on Martin Scorsese’s classic studies of American psychosis, Taxi Driver (1976) and The King of Comedy (1982), it was the…The Conversation


