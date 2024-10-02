Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gut microbe imbalances could predict a child’s risk for autism, ADHD and speech disorders years before symptoms appear

By Angelica P. Ahrens, Assistant Research Scientist in Data Science and Microbiology, University of Florida
Eric W. Triplett, Professor and Chair of Microbiology and Cell Science, University of Florida
Johnny Ludvigsson, Professor Emeritus of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences, Linköping University
Early screening for neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism is important to ensure children have the support they need to gain the essential skills for daily life. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all children be screened for developmental delays, with additional screening…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
