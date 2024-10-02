Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China/Hong Kong: Amnesty International recognizes three activists as prisoners of conscience

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International today designated three prominent human rights defenders from Hong Kong and mainland China as prisoners of conscience. Human rights lawyers Chow Hang-tung and Ding Jiaxi, along with the free media advocate Jimmy Lai, are all currently imprisoned solely because of their peaceful human rights activism. Amnesty International has called for their immediate release. […] The post China/Hong Kong: Amnesty International recognizes three activists as prisoners of conscience appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
