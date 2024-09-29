Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attacks on health care during war are becoming more common, creating devastating ripple effects

By Esperanza Martinez, Professor of Practice and Head of Health and Human Security, College of Health and Medicine, Australian National University
Medical services are protected under international law. When they are attacked without any consequences, it sends the message health-care workers and patients are acceptable targets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
