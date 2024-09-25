Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How better community engagement can improve emergency management in Canada

By Sayra Cristancho, Associate Professor, Department of Surgery and Faculty of Education Scientist, Centre for Education Research & Innovation, Western University
Community initiatives play a vital role yet they are often not recognized by emergency response organizations, and as a result are often under-utilized.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
