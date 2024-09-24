Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fostering a love of stories in a child’s first years is key to lifelong reading

By Elaine Reese, Professor of Psychology, University of Otago
Reading isn’t natural for humans – but storytelling is. Using decades of data, my new research highlights the role of parents in encouraging a love of books long before children start school.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Explainer: with hundreds dead in Lebanon, are Israel and Hezbollah violating international law?
~ Ontario’s closure of youth detention facilities has not resulted in more support for young people
~ Can we find hidden graves of murder victims with soil imaging? New Australian study gives it a try
~ Reproductive coercion is a form of gender-based violence. It’s likely more common than we realise
~ UN Takes Small Step to Fix Global Economic System
~ Hong Kong: Academic Freedom Declines Under Security Law
~ Lebanese civilians are fleeing the south, fearing an Israeli invasion − a look back at 1982 suggests they have every reason to worry
~ NZ’s government plans to lift a ban on gene tech outside the lab – here’s what people think
~ Dutton’s nuclear plan would mean propping up coal for at least 12 more years – and we don’t know what it would cost
~ The ‘new’ antisemitism conflates criticism of Israel with prejudice against Jews. But it’s complicated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter