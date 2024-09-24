Tolerance.ca
Ludwig: in this comic BBC detective drama, puzzles are key to solving a murder – and understanding other people

By Deborah Klika/Klikova, Academic Portfolio Lead in Film & Television Production, University of Greenwich
“It makes no sense. It’s impossible to solve” – so decries John “Ludwig” Taylor (David Mitchell) when trying to solve a murder using puzzle techniques in the new six-part BBC detective series, Ludwig.

Each week puzzle designer John uses his skill to solve a crime. The show, also starring Anna Maxwell Martin, is guided by the thematic question: “how do we solve life’s puzzles?”

John’s twin brother James (also portrayed by Mitchell) has suddenly gone missing. Enlisted by his sister-in-law…The Conversation


