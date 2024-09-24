Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient DNA helped us uncover the Iberian lynx’s potential secret weapon against extinction

By Johanna L.A. Paijmans, Postdoctoral research fellow in Zoology, University of Cambridge
Axel Barlow, Lecturer in Zoology, Bangor University
José A. Godoy, Investigador Genómica de la Conservación , Estación Biológica de Doñana (EBD-CSIC)
Many large mammals have lost genetic diversity, often thanks to the actions of people shrinking their populations. The implications can be severe because without genetic diversity, a population does not have a “genetic database” to fall back on to adapt to environmental change.

The Iberian lynx (Lynx pardinus) is no stranger to this reduction in diversity. Human activity has driven populations to dangerously low numbers, leaving them with a shrinking genetic pool. This loss threatens the lynx’s ability…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Know your place: what happened to class in British politics – a new podcast series from The Conversation Documentaries
~ Sri Lanka’s new leftist president marks departure from political family rule
~ Loneliness may not make you ill after all, says new study – but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t tackle it
~ Sally Rooney’s new novel, Intermezzo, is her longest and best consideration of the “idiotic desire and love” yet
~ Egypt’s fears about Ethiopia’s mega-dam haven’t come to pass: moving on from historical concerns would benefit the whole region
~ Surrogacy is booming. But new research suggests these pregnancies could be higher risk for women and babies
~ No RBA rate cut yet, but Governor Bullock is about to find the pressure overwhelming
~ Both Israel and Hezbollah are obligated by the law to prevent civilian deaths. Neither side is showing restraint
~ COP29: Upholding Rights Crucial for Climate Action
~ Kenya: High Court to decide jurisdiction status in landmark Meta case
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter