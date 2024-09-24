Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ‘publish or perish’ mentality is fuelling research paper retractions – and undermining science

By Nham Tran, Associate Professor and MTP Connect REDI Industry Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Publications drive university rankings and career progression. But the relentless pressure to publish has contributed to an increase in fraudulent data.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
