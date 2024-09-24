Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: High Court to decide jurisdiction status in landmark Meta case

By Amnesty International
Lawyers representing petitioners in the case against Meta speaking outside court. The post Kenya: High Court to decide jurisdiction status in landmark Meta case  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Angelica Mesiti’s The Rites of When finally makes sense of the Art Gallery of NSW’s Tank. It is worth the plane flight
~ The ‘publish or perish’ mentality is fuelling research paper retractions – and undermining science
~ ‘Who looks after me?’ More than 40% of disability carers have disability themselves – and they need more support
~ From waste to power: how floating solar panels on wastewater ponds could help solve NZ’s electricity security crisis
~ Taiwan: Top Court Upholds Death Penalty with Protections
~ Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses raise concerns about privacy and user data
~ Why virtual reality nature can’t provide the same wellness benefits as the real thing
~ Sri Lankans throw out old guard in election upset: What nation’s new Marxist-leaning leader means for economy, IMF loans
~ China: Free Uyghur Economist Ilham Tohti From Life Sentence
~ EU: Address Indigenous Rights Violations in Malaysian Imports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter