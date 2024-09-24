Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taiwan: Top Court Upholds Death Penalty with Protections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Taiwan Constitutional Court hold a press conference after the ruling on the constitutionality of the death penalty in a case brought by people currently on death row, in Taipei, Taiwan, September 20, 2024. © 2024 Ann Wang/Reuters (Taipei) – Taiwan’s top court on September 20, 2024, ruled that the death penalty was constitutional with greater protections, Human Rights Watch said today. The ruling addressed some concerns with the country’s death penalty, but permits the continued use of the inherently cruel punishment.Following a legal challenge…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya: High Court to decide jurisdiction status in landmark Meta case
~ Angelica Mesiti’s The Rites of When finally makes sense of the Art Gallery of NSW’s Tank. It is worth the plane flight
~ The ‘publish or perish’ mentality is fuelling research paper retractions – and undermining science
~ ‘Who looks after me?’ More than 40% of disability carers have disability themselves – and they need more support
~ From waste to power: how floating solar panels on wastewater ponds could help solve NZ’s electricity security crisis
~ Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses raise concerns about privacy and user data
~ Why virtual reality nature can’t provide the same wellness benefits as the real thing
~ Sri Lankans throw out old guard in election upset: What nation’s new Marxist-leaning leader means for economy, IMF loans
~ China: Free Uyghur Economist Ilham Tohti From Life Sentence
~ EU: Address Indigenous Rights Violations in Malaysian Imports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter