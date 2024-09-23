Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam’s New Leader is Same Old Rights Violator

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vietnamese President To Lam at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 27, 2024. © 2024 Luong Thai Linh/AP Photo Vietnam’s new president, To Lam, is one of many world leaders with poor human rights records visiting New York City this week for the United Nations General Assembly high-level meeting. He will meet with United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday and is expected to meet with Meta and Google executives.As minister of public security, Lam oversaw a massive crackdown on dissent, with hundreds of journalists and rights defenders arrested and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change is a pollution problem, and countries know how to deal with pollution threats – think DDT and acid rain
~ Beyond the ivory tower: universities need to prioritise the entrepreneurial mindset, not just new ideas
~ Can you trust companies that say their plastic products are recyclable? US regulators may crack down on deceptive claims
~ After recent attacks, the Hezbollah-Israel confrontation could become more intense
~ The internet can be toxic. But there are also online oases where mutual care flourishes
~ In Slick, Royce Kurmelovs exposes just how long, and hard, the fossil fuel industry has worked to advance its interests
~ In the rare event of a vaccine injury, Australians should be compensated
~ The power of nostalgia: why it’s healthy for you to keep returning to your favourite TV series
~ Politicians know defamation laws can silence women, but they won’t do anything about it
~ Scientists discover heat-tolerant corals hidden in plain sight. Could it help protect the Great Barrier Reef?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter