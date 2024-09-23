Our digital 3D models of huge coral reefs could help revive these precious ecosystems
By Tim Lamont, Research Fellow, Marine Biology, Lancaster University
Rindah Talitha Vida, PhD Candidate, Environment Centre, Lancaster University
Tries Blandine Razak, Researcher, School of Coral Reef Restoration, IPB University
Creating 3D computer models of entire reefs – sometimes known as digital twins – can help researchers monitor these precious ecosystems faster and more accurately than ever before.
- Monday, September 23, 2024