Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global crises are multiplying: Here’s how science can help our public decision-makers

By John N. Lavis, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Evidence-Support Systems, McMaster University
Mathieu Ouimet, Professor in Political Science, Université Laval
Housing, climate, cost of living, health — the multitude of interconnected crises the world is facing has spawned a new term: “polycrisis.”

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks 2023 report defines this as a situation “where disparate crises interact such that the overall impact far exceeds the sum of each part.” The report describes the cost of living crisis as the most immediate global risk, and the climate crisis as the greatest future threat the world is facing.

When one adds…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
