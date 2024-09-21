Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s plight in the Sahel: A central issue in Djaïli Amadou Amal’s works

By Laura Marie
Women in Sahel countries face a daily onslaught of abuse that society refuses to address. Only through literature can we break taboos and open a discussion on this matter.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iranian artist Homa Ebrahimpour discusses censorship, sculpture, and defying boundaries
~ Who is Iron Biby, the athlete making Burkina Faso proud?
~ ‘Fear of war’ causing speech problems in Gaza
~ UN: World Leaders Should Act to End Rights Crises
~ Africa’s triumphs and trials at the 2024 Paralympic Games
~ Why can’t it always be summer? It’s all about the Earth’s tilt
~ ‘Pig butchering’ fraud: the link between modern slavery, torture and online crime
~ Cyborg: A Documentary – new film about first upgraded human asks whether we should just because we can
~ Women in India face daily threat of sexual violence – more needs to be done to break the cycle
~ Calisthenics: five ways this bodyweight workout can benefit your fitness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter