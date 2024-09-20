Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Fear of war’ causing speech problems in Gaza

The fear and anxiety caused by the ongoing war in Gaza is causing a range of speech problems including stuttering amongst young children, according to a therapist interviewed by the United Nations.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who is Iron Biby, the athlete making Burkina Faso proud?
~ UN: World Leaders Should Act to End Rights Crises
~ Africa’s triumphs and trials at the 2024 Paralympic Games
~ Why can’t it always be summer? It’s all about the Earth’s tilt
~ ‘Pig butchering’ fraud: the link between modern slavery, torture and online crime
~ Cyborg: A Documentary – new film about first upgraded human asks whether we should just because we can
~ Women in India face daily threat of sexual violence – more needs to be done to break the cycle
~ Calisthenics: five ways this bodyweight workout can benefit your fitness
~ Trump survived another apparent assassination attempt – but it won’t have the same positive effect on his polling
~ Why has there been a sharp rise in health-related benefits claims in Britain but not in similar countries? Expert Q&A
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter