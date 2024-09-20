Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s triumphs and trials at the 2024 Paralympic Games

By Richard Wanjohi
With approximately 4,400 athletes from around the world competing for 549 medals across 22 sports, Africa's representation was notable, with a total of 312 para-athletes participating from 44 countries.


© Global Voices -
