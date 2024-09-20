Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Establish international investigation into deadly attacks using exploding portable devices

By Amnesty International
An international investigation must be established to hold perpetrators of the simultaneous mass explosions targeting electronic devices across Lebanon and Syria, which injured more than 2,931 people and killed at least 37, including at least four civilians, accountable, said Amnesty International ahead of a UN Security Council meeting today to discuss the explosions. Should Israel […] The post Lebanon: Establish international investigation into deadly attacks using exploding portable devices appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
