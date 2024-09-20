Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Taiwan: Constitutional Court recognizes fundamental flaws in death penalty but fails to abolish it

By Amnesty International
In response to a ruling by the Constitutional Court of Taiwan that found the death penalty constitutional for offences such as murder, E-Ling Chiu, Director of Amnesty International Taiwan, said: "Today's decision is a small step for human rights in Taiwan. The Constitutional Court has recognized the fundamental flaws of the death penalty and strengthened […]


© Amnesty International -
