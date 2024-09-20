Why is pain so exhausting?
By Michael Henry, Physiotherapist and PhD candidate, Body in Mind Research Group, University of South Australia
Lorimer Moseley, Professor of Clinical Neurosciences and Foundation Chair in Physiotherapy, University of South Australia
One of the most common feelings associated with persisting pain is fatigue and this fatigue can become overwhelming. People with chronic pain can report being drained of energy and motivation to engage with others or the world around them.
In fact, a study from the United Kingdom on people with long-term health conditions found pain and fatigue are the two biggest barriers to an active and meaningful life.
But why is long-term pain so exhausting? One clue…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 19, 2024