Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than half of people who use party drugs take ADHD medicines without a prescription, new research shows

By Rachel Sutherland, Research Fellow, National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Amy Peacock, Senior Research Fellow, National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Caroline Salom, Research Social Scientist, Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
Jodie Grigg, Research Associate at the National Drug Research Institute, Curtin University
Raimondo Bruno, Associate Professor, School of Psychological Sciences, University of Tasmania
In a sample of people who regularly use ecstasy and other illicit stimulants, 54% reported using pharmaceutical stimulants without a prescription in the previous six months.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prioritizing entertainment over substance is a dangerous trend in modern political reporting
~ Personal histories shape how immigrant families transmit their home language to children
~ Friday essay: We all live in the world of Ayn Rand, egomaniac godmother of libertarianism. Can fiction help us navigate it?
~ ‘I don’t believe I would have gotten into university’: how early entry schemes help Year 12 students experiencing disadvantage
~ Endure – or peter out? Here’s what Northern Rivers organisers and Stop Adani can teach us about building climate groups
~ Scientists reviewed 7,000 studies on microplastics. Their alarming conclusion puts humanity on notice
~ As the Quad meets again, is it all optics and no substance?
~ How a doubling of sentence lengths helped pack England’s prisons to the rafters
~ XEC: what you need to know about the new COVID variant
~ Cold War Scotland show reveals impact of conflict on Scottish politics, culture and memory
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter