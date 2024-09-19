More than half of people who use party drugs take ADHD medicines without a prescription, new research shows
By Rachel Sutherland, Research Fellow, National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Amy Peacock, Senior Research Fellow, National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Caroline Salom, Research Social Scientist, Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
Jodie Grigg, Research Associate at the National Drug Research Institute, Curtin University
Raimondo Bruno, Associate Professor, School of Psychological Sciences, University of Tasmania
In a sample of people who regularly use ecstasy and other illicit stimulants, 54% reported using pharmaceutical stimulants without a prescription in the previous six months.
