How Jesse Jackson’s populist fight for economic and racial justice resonates today

By Steven High, Professor of History, Centre for Oral History and Digital Storytelling (COHDS), Concordia University
Jesse Jackson proved in the 1980s that white working-class voters will support racialized candidates if their message is right. This could bode well for Kamala Harris.The Conversation


