Female elephants rumble to say ‘let’s go!’ New study in Namibia shows males do too, a sign of unexpected social bonds

By Caitlin O'Connell-Rodwell, Principal Scientist, Harvard University
In elephant family groups made up of related females and their young, it is clear that the animals produce vocal sounds to coordinate action. This happens when it’s time to leave a waterhole, for example. The matriarch or dominant female steps away from the waterhole and turns to the direction she intends to move in. Then she flaps her ears as she makes a short call referred to as the “let’s go” rumble.

What follows is a highly coordinated “conversation” of sorts. The female elephants in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
