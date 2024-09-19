Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN peacekeeping in Africa: essential reads on what’s gone wrong and what can be done

By Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor
The United Nations security council – the most powerful body of the UN – is the institution that is primarily responsible for maintaining international peace and security. But it’s facing a credibility crisis because of its failure to address the world’s biggest conflicts.

One arena in which it’s come under scrutiny is the way it represents Africa: poorly.

African countries number 54 of the 193 members of the UN and account for 17% of the world’s population. And in the last 30 years African issues took up nearly 50% of the security council’s meetings and 70% of its resolutions.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
