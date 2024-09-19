Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Amnesty’s Secretary General urges world leaders to seize historic opportunity at UN General Assembly

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard will be in New York for the opening of the high-level General Debate of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and participating in the Summit of The Future. She will be available for interviews in New York City from 20 to 24 September, and can respond […] The post Global: Amnesty’s Secretary General urges world leaders to seize historic opportunity at UN General Assembly appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Astronomers can’t agree on how fast the universe is expanding. New approaches are aiming to break the impasse
~ A new blue carbon map of the UK gives mud new meaning
~ The EU’s latest proposal to save its economy aims to avoid a ‘slow agony’ – but it lacks bold ideas
~ 50 years after the first procedure, Tommy John surgery is more common than ever − especially for young athletes
~ Collaboratively imagining the future can bring people closer together in the present
~ TRUTH in Labeling Act would heighten the warning for shoppers looking to cut sugar, salt and saturated fat intake
~ You want to vote in the 2024 election − here is how to make sure that your voice is heard
~ How Israel’s Netanyahu survives in his job
~ Why the cost of water for poor Black Detroit voters may be key to Kamala Harris winning – or losing – Michigan
~ Invasive caterpillars can make aspen forests more toxic for native insects – a team of ecologists explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter