Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

John Lewis is using AI to renew its famous price pledge, which might just improve sales

By Tamsin McLaren, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
It was always a brave promise. But John Lewis’s pledge to be “never knowingly undersold” – that it wouldn’t be beaten on prices – lasted for almost a century until it was dropped by the British department store in 2022.

Now it’s back. And the company is hoping that those three familiar words will help boost its performance in a tough economic climate which has previously led to store…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
