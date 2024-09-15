Tolerance.ca
Pravin Gordhan: a lifetime of service to South Africa – as an activist and then in building the new democracy

By Vishwas Satgar, Associate Professor, Department of International Relations, University of the Witwatersrand
It is hard to give an account of Pravin Gordhan’spolitical commitment in a few words.

The former South African Finance Minister, who has died aged 75, was reviled by some, misunderstood in some quarters, blindly adored by a few, and respected by many.

This is not exceptional for a person engaged in serving society for a lifetime.




© The Conversation -
