Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sunflowers make small moves to maximize their Sun exposure − physicists can model them to predict how they grow

By Chantal Nguyen, Postdoctoral Associate at the BioFrontiers Institute, University of Colorado Boulder
Plants don’t just grow straight up. They can move in loopy and zigzagging ways to get more sunshine. And studying these movements goes all the way back to Darwin in the 19th century.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I tried online therapy in Uganda, but is it an accessible mental health alternative for everyone?
~ Some pensioners are pretty well off. But how many can afford to lose the winter fuel payment?
~ Who is in fuel poverty? The government has no idea as it moves to cut winter fuel payments
~ At 60, the Sun hasn’t set – but the tabloid’s light is fading
~ Modern secondhand clothes are often considered ‘dirty’ but vintage garments aren’t – certain assumptions limit sustainable fashion
~ Photographer Louis Carlos Bernal memorialized the barrios at the US-Mexican border
~ Voters’ ‘moral flexibility’ helps them defend politicians’ misinformation − if they believe the inaccurate info speaks to a larger truth
~ Wild ginseng is declining, but small-scale ‘diggers’ aren’t the main threat to this native plant − and they can help save it
~ As attitudes toward wild predators shift, Colorado voters weigh a ban on hunting mountain lions
~ Endometriosis pain leads to missed school and work in two-thirds of women with the condition, new study finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter