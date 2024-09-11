Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fewer college students indicate they are nonbinary amid backlash

By Genny Beemyn, Director, Stonewall Center, UMass Amherst
Steve Friess, Independent writer and editor, University of Michigan
The national backlash against trans and nonbinary young people may have led fewer nonbinary students to disclose their gender identity in their applications to college for this fall.

That is according to my analysis of how students who applied to college through the Common App identified their gender. The Common App is a good barometer because more than 1 million students use it annually…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
