Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elon Musk’s feud with Brazilian judge is much more than a personal spat − it’s about national sovereignty, freedom of speech and the rule of law

By Yasmin Curzi de Mendonça, Research associate, University of Virginia
Brazil’s attempt to strike a balance between free speech and regulation of online platforms has become politicized – complicating future legislation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Incalculable cost’ of conflict on the lives of children
~ Under both Trump and Biden-Harris, US oil and gas production surged to record highs, despite very different energy goals
~ Bobbleheads, Magic 8 Balls, chairs and other artifacts in the Smithsonian reveal the historical significance of presidential debates
~ Crowds, water guns and protests: could ‘slow tourism’ be the answer to an overtourism backlash?
~ New stormwater infrastructure is needed for Canadian cities to handle increased urban flooding
~ Nutrition and healthy aging: The role of protein quality in combatting muscle loss
~ What remains of ‘Operation Car Wash’, Brazil’s historic anti-corruption probe?
~ Apple’s iPhone 16 launch shows AI is shaking up the tech giant’s core market
~ Warm winters are waking snakes early. Here’s what that means for them and us
~ Where did all these dragonflies come from?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter