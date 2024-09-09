Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Apple’s iPhone 16 launch shows AI is shaking up the tech giant’s core market

By Lewis Endlar, Programme Director MSc Project Management and Lecturer in Business, Keele Business School, Keele University
As someone who helped set up one of the first iPhones back in late 2007 on live TV, I found the launch of the first iteration of Apple’s smartphone an exciting time. At the launch in June of that year, a grinning Steve Jobs proudly held up that early device to the obvious delight of Apple fans.

Did the late Apple founder know then that he would change the future of mobile communication forever? That breakthrough device was revolutionary, transforming the way people interact with each other.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
