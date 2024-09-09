FDA’s new regulations underscore the complexity around screening for women with dense breasts
By Nancy Kressin, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Boston University
Christine M. Gunn, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Clinical Practice, Dartmouth College
Priscilla J. Slanetz, Professor of Radiology, Boston University
Tracy A. Battaglia, Associate Director of Cancer Care Equity, Yale Cancer Center, Yale University
The FDA’s rule change requires that all women in the US be informed about breast density and options for supplemental screening.
- Monday, September 9, 2024