Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US election: how ambitious are the two candidates?

By Stefan Stern, Visiting Professor of Management Practice, Bayes Business School, City, University of London
On Monday January 20 next year the newly elected US president – the country’s 47th – will repeat this oath at the Capitol in Washington DC:

I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
