Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The amazing flowers growing in pavement cracks and why you shouldn’t pass them by

By Nienke Beets, PhD Candidate, Botany and Science Communication, Leiden University
In spring and summer flowers pop up spontaneously in lawns, playgrounds, fields and even cracks in the pavement. But what do you see: weeds or wildflowers?

You might feel a little frustrated when you see wildflowers growing in the street. Why are they thriving while it can be a struggle to get garden flowers to bloom? The simple answer is that they are wild.

For millions of years, they had to make do with the sun, soil and rain nature provided. A windblown seed will land somewhere and try to germinate, but if the conditions are wrong it will not survive long. So many wildflowers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Côte d'Ivoire: LGBTQ+ community is legally but not socially accepted
~ Can schools stop students from praying?
~ Putting a spiritual spin on my love affair with vinyl
~ FDA’s new regulations underscore the complexity around screening for women with dense breasts
~ US oil and gas production surged to record highs under both Trump and Biden-Harris, despite very different energy goals
~ Is it time to retire the ‘Arab-Israeli conflict’? Hostilities now extend beyond those boundaries
~ Found dead in the snow − how microbes can help pinpoint time of death for forensic investigations in frigid conditions
~ Neutral news sources could exploit today’s polarized mediascape to boost revenue − here’s why they may choose not to
~ How Russia employs ‘hard soft power’ to influence overseas media and sow dissent and fear among foreign populations
~ Politicians often warn of American decline – and voters often buy it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter