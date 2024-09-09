Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese promises to legislate minimum age for kids’ access to social media

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government will introduce legislation this term to enforce a minimum age for children to access social media.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make the formal announcement on Tuesday. This follows a discussion at last Friday’s national cabinet meeting, at which all states and territories, as well as the Commonwealth, committed to tackling what has become an increasingly worrying issue for many parents.

The push for legal controls on children’s access to social media has been led by the South Australian government, which has just released a report it commissioned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
