Venezuela: UN Rights Council should renew experts’ mandate

By Amnesty International
International Accountability Urgently Needed Amid Intensifying Post-Election Repression. The United Nations Human Rights Council should renew the mandate of its Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, 30 national and international organizations defending human rights in Venezuela said today. The Mission can play a key role in pushing for accountability and maintaining international scrutiny amid widespread […] The post Venezuela: UN Rights Council should renew experts’ mandate appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


