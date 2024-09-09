Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cluster Munitions: New Use, Transfers Test International Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Stockpiled cluster munitions and their submunitions being prepared for destruction. © 2022 Norwegian People’s Aid (Geneva, September 9, 2024) – The international treaty banning cluster munitions is making demonstrable progress, but is being tested by new use and transfers of cluster munitions by countries that have not joined it, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing an annual monitoring report on cluster munitions.The 100-page report, “Cluster Munition Monitor 2024,” details the policy and practice of all countries with respect to the international treaty that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Côte d'Ivoire: LGBTQ+ community is legally but not socially accepted
~ Can schools stop students from praying?
~ Putting a spiritual spin on my love affair with vinyl
~ FDA’s new regulations underscore the complexity around screening for women with dense breasts
~ US oil and gas production surged to record highs under both Trump and Biden-Harris, despite very different energy goals
~ Is it time to retire the ‘Arab-Israeli conflict’? Hostilities now extend beyond those boundaries
~ Found dead in the snow − how microbes can help pinpoint time of death for forensic investigations in frigid conditions
~ Neutral news sources could exploit today’s polarized mediascape to boost revenue − here’s why they may choose not to
~ How Russia employs ‘hard soft power’ to influence overseas media and sow dissent and fear among foreign populations
~ Politicians often warn of American decline – and voters often buy it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter