Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Parliament Approves Transitional Justice Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women stand outside a UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) site in Yei, in southern South Sudan. The formerly peaceful town of Yei was once a beacon of coexistence, but Yei is now a center of the country's renewed civil war.  © 2016 Justin Lynch/AP Photo (Nairobi) – South Sudan’s parliament has approved two laws on transitional justice that advance accountability and justice for victims of abuses committed since the start of the country’s armed conflict which broke out in December 2013, Human Rights Watch said today. The bills, adopted on September 3, 2024, were sent to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
